Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $66.29

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

