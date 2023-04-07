Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) PT at $2.18

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.09.
OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.
In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. Ouster has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.75.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
