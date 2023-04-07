Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) PT at $2.18

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.09.

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. Ouster has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.75.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

