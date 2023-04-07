Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $393.56

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $340.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.25 and its 200-day moving average is $339.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $416.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

