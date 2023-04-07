Analyzing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -86.46

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Smart Sand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 7 1 3.13 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Smart Sand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

