Analyzing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 1 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.29%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than NextPlat.

This table compares NextPlat and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 1.63 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -2.11 Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.93 $441.00 million $1.79 12.32

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -42.54% -38.56% Frontier Communications Parent 7.62% 9.03% 2.46%

Risk & Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats NextPlat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

