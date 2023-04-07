Analyzing Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Secom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million N/A $113.70 million $0.33 28.97 Secom $9.35 billion 1.56 $839.04 million $0.88 17.77

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Secom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 15.46% 7.66% 5.03% Secom N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication, and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Secom

SECOM Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment focuses on fire protection equipment such as automatic fire alarm and fire extinguishing systems for office buildings, plants, tunnels, ships, residences, and cultural properties. The Medical Services segment deals with pharmaceutical dispensing and home nursing services, as well as the operation of residences for seniors, electronic medical report systems, medical equipment sales, personal care services, and real estate leasing for hospitals and healthcare-related institutions. The Insurance Services segment sells non-life insurance policies and treatment products in overcoming cancer. The Geographic Information Services segment collects satellite and aerial geospatial data, and provides them to national and foreign governments.

