Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 16.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.26. 8,402,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.18.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

