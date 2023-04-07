Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,507. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

