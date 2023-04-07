Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ AQMS remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. 130,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,644. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
