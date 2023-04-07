Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ AQMS remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. 130,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,644. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

