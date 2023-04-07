Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $34.86 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

