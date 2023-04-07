Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,699 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.