Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 364,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 356,818 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 816,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

