Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.