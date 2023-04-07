Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.23 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.