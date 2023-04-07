Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,588 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

MSI opened at $283.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.