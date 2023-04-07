Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.