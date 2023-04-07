Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $752,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,966. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

