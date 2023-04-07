Arcus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.49. 6,648,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,787,772. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.