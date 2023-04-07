Arden Trust Co Sells 11,133 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 559.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 26.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -247.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

