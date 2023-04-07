Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 1,395,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,149. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

