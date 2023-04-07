Asio Capital LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI remained flat at $17.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,980,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,196,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.