Asio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $112,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 8,478,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,305. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

