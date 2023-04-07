Asio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.59. 912,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,690. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

