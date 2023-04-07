Asio Capital LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,628,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

