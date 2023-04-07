Asio Capital LLC Sells 23,215 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,215 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 915,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 2,318,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.