Aspire Mining Limited (ASX:AKM) Insider Purchases A$99,933.57 in Stock

Aspire Mining Limited (ASX:AKM – Get Rating) insider Michael Avery bought 167,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,933.57 ($67,982.02).

Aspire Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 84.89 and a current ratio of 295.89.

About Aspire Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aspire Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal assets in Mongolia. The company holds 100% interest in the Ovoot coking coal project that consists of one mining license located in north-western Mongolia. It also holds a 90% interest in the Nuurstei coking coal project that consists of one mining license, as well as engages in the pre-development, construction, and operation of the Erdenet to Ovoot railway in northern Mongolia.

