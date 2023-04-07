Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
