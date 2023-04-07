Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

