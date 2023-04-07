Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 52,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,757. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

