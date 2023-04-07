AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $62.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

