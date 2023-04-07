Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $124.15 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $124.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.63 or 0.00062846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,198,207 coins and its circulating supply is 326,135,487 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

