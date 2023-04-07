Avalanche Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and $128.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.64 or 0.00063214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,196,102 coins and its circulating supply is 326,133,382 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.