Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.99

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $34.20. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 61,317 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

