Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.35 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

