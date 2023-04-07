Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.74 or 0.00031250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $113.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,975.63 or 0.99971164 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.81920589 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $66,771,504.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.