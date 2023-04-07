Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AX opened at $37.09 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Axos Financial
