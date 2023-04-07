AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.
AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
AZZ Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $38.28. 172,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AZZ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.
