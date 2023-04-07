AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $38.28. 172,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AZZ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.