Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 79,238 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 780,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,329. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

