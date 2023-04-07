Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

