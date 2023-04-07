Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.35. 780,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,449. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.06 and its 200-day moving average is $545.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.