Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 15,450 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1,576.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

