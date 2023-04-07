Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in KLA by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after buying an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.66. The stock had a trading volume of 746,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

