Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 24,305 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Target were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 20,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

