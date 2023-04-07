Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 336 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. 895,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.