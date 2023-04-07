Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 9,555 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

MDT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $80.30. 4,313,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,045. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

