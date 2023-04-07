Ballast Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.