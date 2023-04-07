Bank of America Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $16.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,450,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

