Bank of America Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$62.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.24.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$59.27 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

