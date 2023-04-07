Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOH. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 474,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

