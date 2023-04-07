Bank of Montreal Can Buys 244,775 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 34,868.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.99% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $86.56. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

