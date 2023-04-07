Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,410 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP remained flat at $24.90 during trading on Friday. 473,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

